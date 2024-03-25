Columbia Fireflies to moonlight as the Carolina Grits Baseball Club

2Did you know that 75% of grits are sold in the Southeast? With Columbia’s rich history with mill baseball teams and the Adluh Flour lighting the Vista skyline, the signs were there for the Fireflies’ alternate food identity to be The Carolina Grits.

Similar to the Fireflies’ alternate identity of the Chicharrones — which still exists —the team will take the field as the Carolina Grits Baseball Club.

An upclose look at the new Grits logo. | Photo by COLAtoday

What’s its name?

The Carolina Grits character features an upside-down ball cap with grits overflowing the edge with eggs as eyeballs, a melting pad of butter, and wielding a spoon as a bat. The Fireflies need your help in naming the new character.

City Editor David’s choice: Hominy

City Editor Sam’s: Stone

Catch the Grits’ games



Friday, April 26: The first 1,000 people through the gates will take home the Carolina Grits giveaway, complete with a bobble-spoon.

Saturday, April 27: This game will conclude with a post-game fireworks show presented by Adluh Flour.

Sunday, April 28: Grits Weekend concludes on a Sunday Funday with pre-game player autographs and post-game Kids Run the Bases.

The Stone Ground White Grits are Certified SC and feature the clubs new logo. | Photo by COLAtoday

Taste the Grits

Though the Fireflies will only moonlight as the Carolina Grits Baseball Club eight times this season, fans will be able to enjoy the Southern favorite food every game of the year, thanks to the “Grits, Y’all!” food cart from Adluh. Load up your grits bowls with cheese, chicken, or shrimp in a mini helmet.

State food?

Fun fact — our current state foods are:



Vegetable — collards

Beverage — milk

Hospitality beverage — sweet tea

State snack — boiled peanuts

Picnic cuisine — barbecue