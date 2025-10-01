Columbia’s hottest redevelopment sites hit the market

Two prime city-owned properties are hitting the Columbia market today, offering rare urban redevelopment opportunities.

Washington Square, a 90,000+ sqft landmark office building on Main Street, and a one-acre parcel at Bull and Taylor Streets are now available.

Both sites are central to Columbia’s growth initiative, Project Catalyst, and could shape the city’s future. These coveted listings are presented by Spencer Green and Meredith Rhodes of Trinity Partners, putting developers at the forefront of Columbia’s next big chapter.

