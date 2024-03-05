Columbia’s spring weather outlook for 2024

We know the question on your mind, Soda Citizens — when’s it going to get warm again? Thanks to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, we know what temperatures and precipitation trends to expect — keep reading for the spring weather outlook in Columbia for March, April, and May.

While exact weather conditions typically can’t be predicted more than a week in advance, here’s a seasonal outlook to help you prepare for what spring will bring.

Reminder: The first day of spring is Tuesday, March 19 — thanks, Leap Year.

It may be slightly warmer in Columbia this spring. | Screenshot via Climate Prediction Center

Temperature

Think warmer. Columbia has a 33-40% chance of temps being hotter than usual. Usually, the city averages highs of 68° in March, 76° in April, and 83° in May.

Precipitation

Expect slightly more precipitation. has a 40-50% chance of seeing higher than average rainfall amounts this spring.

March

Typically in Columbia, March’s temperatures fluctuate between an average low of 46° and an average high of 64° — it’s still a little chilly, so don’t put your jackets away just yet. The high is usually ~8° warmer than in February.

On the sunny side: kick off spring with the annual Art Blossoms event at the Columbia Museum of Art on Thursday, March 21 through Sunday, March 24.

April

You’ll most likely need to keep a light jacket close by in April — the average high and low temps are between 76° + 53.° Expect gentle breezes, mild-cool temps, and above-average precipitation. This month, we’ll get about 13 hours of daylight a day (one more hour than in March).

May

Historically, average highs in May are 83°, with an average low of 62°. Enjoy these moderate-high temperatures while they last, because Cola’s temps typically rise ~6° in June. Pro tip: The Sumter Iris Festival returns Thursday, May 23 through Sunday, May 26 with a bloom of plants and flowers along with concerts, arts, and food.

