New program aims to help young men throughout the Midlands

United Way of the Midlands is launching Young Men United (YMU), an innovative initiative designed to create barrier-free pathways to academic and career dreams. YMU aims to address inequity gaps in education, income, and wealth by providing support to high school-aged students — starting in the eleventh grade — who want to succeed in college.

YMU will aid young men through mentorships and familial financial support to ensure their educational journey isn’t interrupted. Partnering with the four HBCUs and other institutions of higher learning in the Midlands, participants can envision where they could go if they continue their education. Additionally, participants will be encouraged to increase their civic engagement, participate in internships, and receive job placement assistance.

“Young Men United gives us another pathway to create generational change throughout the Midlands,” says Jabari Bodrick, Ph.D., Education & Resiliency Director for United Way of the Midlands. “We look forward to working with school districts throughout the Midlands to provide young Black men with the critical support they need to build bright futures.”

By the numbers

By the numbers

The number of young men YMU will support in its first year. 200 : The number of men YMU will support each year after the United Way of the Midlands scales the program over the next five years.

The percentage of jobs in SC that require a post-secondary degree or certification.

The percentage of Black males with a bachelor's degree in SC compared to 33% of White males.

The college graduation rate of the MKE Fellows Institute in Milwaukee, which YMU is modeled after.

A big takeaway here: College education is a key factor for earning potential and wealth building. The goal of YMU is to increase post-secondary education attainment for its participants with retention and improvement in workforce development.

Interested in helping YMU? Learn about serving as a mentor or hosting an intern by contacting Jabari Bodrick at jbodrick@uway.org.*