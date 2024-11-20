Parking reform in Columbia: Here’s what’s changing

Columbia’s parking policies have come a long way since 1939, when the city introduced its first parking meters on Main Street. Back then, parking cost five cents for an hour or a penny for 12 minutes — rates that are now firmly in the rear view mirror.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved the first reading of a sweeping parking overhaul, expected to generate $17 million over five years.

The proposed changes include:

On-Street Parking

Rates will increase from $0.75/hour to $1.50/hour (lowered from an initial $2 proposal).

Enforcement will extend to Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m., with an exemption for Soda City Market Saturdays until 2 p.m.

Parking Garages

The first hour will be free, but subsequent hours will cost more.

Fines and Violations

Average parking citations will rise from $42 to $68.

Overtime parking fines will increase from $8 to $25.

Parking in a fire lane will now cost $500, up from $20.

Special Permits

Downtown residential permits, loading zone permits, valet permits, and bagged meter fees will increase.

New Technology

Residents and local business owners expressed concerns over the cost increases, particularly for employees reliant on on-street parking. To address additional accessibility concerns, the council added prepaid parking cards as a payment option for the new kiosks.

If the proposal passes the reading on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the changes will take effect on Wednesday, Jan. 1. City officials say the additional revenue will fund infrastructure upgrades like EV charging stations, upgraded cameras, and online citation appeals.