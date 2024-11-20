Support Us Button Widget
City

Parking reform in Columbia: Here’s what’s changing


Columbia plans to modernize parking with higher rates, extended enforcement, and upgraded kiosks.

November 20, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Parking pay station in Columbia, SC

Pay station in level one of the P.J. Cannon Parking Deck

Photo by COLAtoday team

Columbia’s parking policies have come a long way since 1939, when the city introduced its first parking meters on Main Street. Back then, parking cost five cents for an hour or a penny for 12 minutes — rates that are now firmly in the rear view mirror.

On Tuesday, the City Council approved the first reading of a sweeping parking overhaul, expected to generate $17 million over five years.

The proposed changes include:

On-Street Parking

  • Rates will increase from $0.75/hour to $1.50/hour (lowered from an initial $2 proposal).
  • Enforcement will extend to Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m., with an exemption for Soda City Market Saturdays until 2 p.m.

Parking Garages

  • The first hour will be free, but subsequent hours will cost more.

Fines and Violations

  • Average parking citations will rise from $42 to $68.
  • Overtime parking fines will increase from $8 to $25.
  • Parking in a fire lane will now cost $500, up from $20.

Special Permits

  • Downtown residential permits, loading zone permits, valet permits, and bagged meter fees will increase.

New Technology

  • T2 Cosmo Pay Stations will replace outdated meters, supporting multiple forms of payment like, cards, and prepaid parking cards. These stations do not accept cash or coins.

Residents and local business owners expressed concerns over the cost increases, particularly for employees reliant on on-street parking. To address additional accessibility concerns, the council added prepaid parking cards as a payment option for the new kiosks.

If the proposal passes the reading on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the changes will take effect on Wednesday, Jan. 1. City officials say the additional revenue will fund infrastructure upgrades like EV charging stations, upgraded cameras, and online citation appeals.

