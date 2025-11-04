Shop, celebrate + give back at the Junior League of Columbia’s annual Holiday Market

The magic of the season returns as the Junior League of Columbia (JLC) hosts its 39th Annual Holiday Market, Dec. 4-7 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

This four-day shopping extravaganza brings together 100+ merchants from across the country, offering everything from home décor and gourmet goodies to holiday gifts and accessories.

More than just a festive tradition, Holiday Market helps raise nearly $300,000 each year to support JLC’s mission of strengthening the health and wellbeing of children and families across the Midlands. Don’t miss the beloved signature events — the elegant Holiday Ball on Friday, Dec. 5 and family-favorite Sundaes with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 7.

Tickets are on sale now — shop, celebrate, and make a difference this holiday season.

Snag tickets