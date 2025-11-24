Support Us Button Widget
Two free ways to ring in the holidays in Cayce


November 24, 2025
It’s time for Christmas in Cayce 2025.

Mark your calendars for:

  • The Cayce Tree Lighting | Thursday, Dec. 4 | 6 p.m. | Cayce City Hall | Feel the glow of the lights while sipping hot chocolate, listening to carols from local musicians, and helping contribute to the 21st annual Cayce Cares project.
  • Christmas Traditions: Olde and New | Saturday, Dec. 6 | 6-9 p.m. | Cayce Historical Museum | Experience trees and crafts from the 18th century to the present, complete with docents dressed in period attire — plus live entertainment, a holiday market, and more.

