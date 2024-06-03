Support Us Button Widget
City

🛍️ Where to eat, shop, and play at the Arcade Mall

Explore some of the mall’s iconic establishments + new additions to the shopping scene.

June 3, 2024 • 
Germaine FooMain Street District
A GIF showcasing businesses in the Arcade Mall on Main Street.

In need of some retail therapy? The Arcade Mall’s got you covered.

Photos provided by Main Street District

Looking for some retail therapy downtown? Whether you’re a local or just popping in for the weekend, the historic Arcade Mall is a can’t-miss stop with a little bit of everything.

Inspired by Italy’s open arcades, this building has graced downtown for more than a century, offering a blend of old-world charm + new energy. Here are some spots worth checking out during a visit:

New shops

Iconic mainstays

Bonus: Catch an artist at work at one of the art galleries sprinkled throughout this historic mall in the heart of Main Street.

