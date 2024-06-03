🛍️ Where to eat, shop, and play at the Arcade Mall

Looking for some retail therapy downtown? Whether you’re a local or just popping in for the weekend, the historic Arcade Mall is a can’t-miss stop with a little bit of everything.
Inspired by Italy’s open arcades, this building has graced downtown for more than a century, offering a blend of old-world charm + new energy. Here are some spots worth checking out during a visit:
New shops
- Raw Essence Natural Soaps & Bath Co. | Handcrafted soaps made from natural ingredients
- Queer Haven Books | Discover diverse reads for all ages, written by and for queer people
- Spa Obsessed | Treat yourself to some well-deserved self-care
Iconic mainstays
Bonus: Catch an artist at work at one of the art galleries sprinkled throughout this historic mall in the heart of Main Street.