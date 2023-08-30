SUBSCRIBE
A guide to the Gamecock’s 2023 college football season

College football is back — here’s how to stream the games, tailgate like a pro, and cheer on the Gamecocks this 2023 season.

August 30, 2023 • 
Sarah LeonhardtSamantha Robertson
Williams-Brice stadium during a day game.

Williams-Brice stadium during a day game. | Photo by @jacobreevescreative

Soda Citizens, grab your white towels — college football season is back. With the Gamecocks’ first game on Saturday, it’s time to dive into all things game day.

What everyone’s talking about:

Shame Beamer released the Gamecocks’ depth chart on Monday. Take a look. Word on the turf is Cocky will present a new impressive gameday entrance for the 2023 football season.

The best way to watch from home:

Watch the Gamecocks live with a 5-day free trial of DIRECTV Stream, or with a Hulu Live TV subscription.

The games worth getting tickets to:

Your must-bring stadium items:

William's Brice

We’ll all be “under a Carolina sky” in less than two weeks, Gamecock fans. | Photo by COLAtoday team

A quick Williams-Brice survival guide:

  • Police advise fans to use I-77 — accessible from I-26 and I-20 — to get to the stadium.
  • Gameday shuttle services are free to students with proof of a Carolina card.
  • Bring cash. We suggest anywhere from $20 to $60. Many nearby businesses, churches + residences sell spots in their parking lots.
  • Post-game stadium traffic will have priority. See the pre-game + post-game traffic flow patterns.

Your best tailgate ever:

