A guide to the Gamecock’s 2023 college football season

Soda Citizens, grab your white towels — college football season is back. With the Gamecocks’ first game on Saturday, it’s time to dive into all things game day.

What everyone’s talking about:

Shame Beamer released the Gamecocks’ depth chart on Monday. Take a look. Word on the turf is Cocky will present a new impressive gameday entrance for the 2023 football season.

The best way to watch from home:

The games worth getting tickets to:

Your must-bring stadium items:

Your ticket.

A clear sling bag clear purse

Gamecock gear. If your wardrobe is sorely lacking in garnet + black, shop this black jersey garnet t-shirt

One sealed water bottle per person — trust us on this one.

We’ll all be “under a Carolina sky” in less than two weeks, Gamecock fans. | Photo by COLAtoday team

A quick Williams-Brice survival guide:

Police advise fans to use I-77 — accessible from I-26 and I-20 — to get to the stadium.

to get to the stadium. Gameday shuttle

Bring cash. We suggest anywhere from $20 to $60. Many nearby businesses, churches + residences sell spots in their parking lots.

Post-game stadium traffic will have priority. See the pre-game post-game

Your best tailgate ever: