A guide to the Gamecock’s 2023 college football season

Soda Citizens, grab your white towels — college football season is back. With the Gamecocks’ first game on Saturday, it’s time to dive into all things game day.
What everyone’s talking about:
Shame Beamer released the Gamecocks’ depth chart on Monday. Take a look. Word on the turf is Cocky will present a new impressive gameday entrance for the 2023 football season.
The best way to watch from home:
The games worth getting tickets to:
- First home game: Furman vs. USC | Saturday, Sept. 9 | 7:30 p.m.
- Rival game: Clemson vs. USC | Saturday, Nov. 25 | TBD
- Browse all home game tickets.
Your must-bring stadium items:
- Your ticket.
- One sealed water bottle per person — trust us on this one.
A quick Williams-Brice survival guide:
- Police advise fans to use I-77 — accessible from I-26 and I-20 — to get to the stadium.
- Gameday shuttle services are free to students with proof of a Carolina card.
- Bring cash. We suggest anywhere from $20 to $60. Many nearby businesses, churches + residences sell spots in their parking lots.
- Post-game stadium traffic will have priority. See the pre-game + post-game traffic flow patterns.
Your best tailgate ever:
- This is your how-to guide for preparing the tastiest tailgate in town.
