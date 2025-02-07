Support Us Button Widget
Culture

Stay on track with your New Year’s resolution in Columbia.

Keep the momentum going with local recommendations to eat healthier, save money, and spend more time with your loved ones.

February 7, 2025 • 
Michael Beausoleil
city of columbia

Reflecting on our year in Columbia

photo by @grandparich9

Just checking in — how’s the New Year’s resolution going? According to WalletHub, Columbia ranks No. 139 on its list of best cities at keeping their resolutions, but we’re determined to defy the odds.

Don’t worry if you’ve lost momentum. We’re going to take a look at some of the most common resolutions and offer some tips to stay on track, just in case you need some local inspiration.

Exercise more

Columbia is packed with ways to get active and stay moving. If you need some ideas, you could start by checking our guide to local gyms and trying a new fitness class. You could also sign up for a new sport or activity like pickleball, yoga, or a walking club.

Save money

Next time you’re making plans, think free. Columbia has many no-cost activities around the city including tours, libraries, museums, and parks. We also like to explore the city’s flavors without breaking the bank by visiting restaurants with meals under $10.

Processed with VSCO with a4 preset

There’s no bad time for a fresh start.

Photo by COLAtoday team

Eat healthier

Shopping at a local farmers market is a great way to incorporate more fruits + vegetables into your diet — you could even find recipes centered on the ingredients you’ve purchased. If you’ve ever considered meatless Mondays or a plant-based diet, our guide to vegetarian and vegan restaurants will help you find new places to try.

Spend more time with family

Kids love Columbia, and the city is packed with kid-friendly activities and restaurants that aren’t just for young people. We also recommend staying up to date with our monthly plan ahead so you know the biggest events in the city, many of which are family-friendly.

Spend time with friends

The first step to spending more time with your BFFs is to make plans. We recommend a brunch outing at one of the city’s best restaurants for a midday meal, touring a local museum, or scheduling tee time. If your best friend has four legs, explore these local dog-friendly businesses

Make a new resolution

If you’re ready for a change, take some inspiration from COLAtoday readers. We asked you for your niche resolutions for 2025, and these were some of the responses we got:

  • “I hope to eat my weight in chocolate this year. You only live once!” — Pascal N.
  • “I want to give away one book a month to a friend or family member.” Kaleigh C.
  • “Try a new restaurant every month.” — Leon C.
  • “Never use the term ‘Soda Citizens’” — Bill J.
  • “Volunteer more in the community. (Also, side note: I would love resources from COLAtoday on options!)” — Chloe J. And yes, we have options.
