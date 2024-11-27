3 ways to celebrate Christmas in Cayce

The holidays are here, and Cayce, SC is full of festive cheer. Celebrate the season with fun-filled events, like:
- Cayce Tree Lighting Ceremony | Thursday, Dec. 5 | Enjoy a dazzling tree lighting, see performances by Busbee Creative Arts Academy, and support a canned goods drive for local families in need.
- Carols along the Riverwalk | Friday, Dec. 6 | Stroll along the Riverwalk with hot chocolate + holiday music.
- Christmas Traditions: Olde & New | Saturday, Dec. 7 | Explore the festively decorated Cayce Historical Museum, featuring live entertainment, a holiday market, and costumed guides.