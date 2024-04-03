7 reasons to experience this year’s Artista Vista

Looking for a unique way to spend your weekend while supporting local artists? Enter: Columbia’s 32nd annual Artista Vista, happening April 19-21 in the heart of The Vista.
Whether you’re an art connoisseur or simply curious about exploring your creative side, this free event will get your creative juices flowing. And while you’re in the area, don’t forget to check out works of art at:
- One Eared Cow Glass
- Lewis + Clark (think: contemporary furniture, fine art, lighting, and robot art)
- Stormwater Studios: A space dedicated to working artists
- City Art: An art gallery and full line artist supply store
- Carol Saunders Gallery
- 701 CCA: View works of contemporary art at this gallery, free to the public
- New art galleries like Mike Brown Contemporary, and SOULHaus