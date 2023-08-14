SUBSCRIBE
Add to cal: A stacked season at the SC Phil

Tickets are now on sale for all the Philharmonic’s 2023-24 performances — which ones are calling your name?

August 14, 2023 • 
SC PhilharmonicKayla Machado
An orchestra and conductor in rehearsal

Thanks to the SC Phil, Soda Citizens have access to world-class performances by top-of-their-game musicians, conducted by the steady hand of music director Morihiko Nakahara.

Photo provided by the South Carolina Philharmonic

Stop us if you’ve heard this one: Mozart, Rachmaninoff, and Beethoven walk into the Koger Center...

No joke — tickets are now on sale for the South Carolina Philharmonic’s full 2023-24 season, and there’s plenty to look forward to. Here’s a brief overture:

  • The Rose of Sonora | Saturday, Oct. 7 | Saddle up for this Wild West-inspired violin concerto, and follow the story of outlaws Rose and Jed in the Sonora desert.
  • Rachmaninoff 150 | Friday, Nov. 17 | Celebrate the 150th birthday of one of the most celebrated composers of all time, featuring Katherine Liu, winner of the 2022 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition.
  • Beethoven & Blue Jeans | Saturday, Jan. 13 | Don your best “Tennessee tuxedo” and dapper denim — just like the musicians onstage — for a casual evening of classical music.
  • American Rhapsody | Saturday, Feb. 24 | This celebration of symphonic works by American composers will close with the Gershwin classic “Rhapsody in Blue.”
  • Wolfgang & Wine | Saturday, March 23 | Join the Phil for a pre-concert wine tasting followed by an unforgettable evening of music, featuring “Requiem,” Mozart’s final composition.
  • The Art of Symphony | Saturday, April 27 | Season 59 will close with an inspiring, interdisciplinary integration of classical music and visual art.

Bonus: Spend Halloween at Hogwarts, plan ahead for the holidays, and bring the kids to this sensory-friendly family matinee.

Check out the full calendar

