Add to cal: A stacked season at the SC Phil

Stop us if you’ve heard this one: Mozart, Rachmaninoff, and Beethoven walk into the Koger Center...
No joke — tickets are now on sale for the South Carolina Philharmonic’s full 2023-24 season, and there’s plenty to look forward to. Here’s a brief overture:
- The Rose of Sonora | Saturday, Oct. 7 | Saddle up for this Wild West-inspired violin concerto, and follow the story of outlaws Rose and Jed in the Sonora desert.
- Rachmaninoff 150 | Friday, Nov. 17 | Celebrate the 150th birthday of one of the most celebrated composers of all time, featuring Katherine Liu, winner of the 2022 Arthur Fraser International Piano Competition.
- Beethoven & Blue Jeans | Saturday, Jan. 13 | Don your best “Tennessee tuxedo” and dapper denim — just like the musicians onstage — for a casual evening of classical music.
- American Rhapsody | Saturday, Feb. 24 | This celebration of symphonic works by American composers will close with the Gershwin classic “Rhapsody in Blue.”
- Wolfgang & Wine | Saturday, March 23 | Join the Phil for a pre-concert wine tasting followed by an unforgettable evening of music, featuring “Requiem,” Mozart’s final composition.
- The Art of Symphony | Saturday, April 27 | Season 59 will close with an inspiring, interdisciplinary integration of classical music and visual art.
Bonus: Spend Halloween at Hogwarts, plan ahead for the holidays, and bring the kids to this sensory-friendly family matinee.