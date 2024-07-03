Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
Culture

Add to cal: Free summer fun at the CMA

July 3, 2024 • 
Kayla Machado
Sponsored by
A museum visitor takes a photo of an abstract painting

Checking out summer exhibition "(Un)Settled: The Landscape in American Art” is one way to enjoy admission-free access to the CMA this summer.

Photo by Victor Johnson / Columbia Museum of Art

There’s plenty of summer left, COLA — and plenty of time to enjoy free access to the Columbia Museum of Art.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Reminder: Admission for all of the above? Free, thanks to a generous grant from Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

See the full events calendar

More from COLAtoday
Two burgers topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and other fixings sit on a table at Grill Marks in Columbia; there are baskets of fries and a milkshake topped with whipped cream in the background.
Restaurants
Let’s eat, kids: Family friendly restaurants in Columbia
Grab the little ones and hit the town — these spots are tried and true with Cola kids.
July 3, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
A tiled floor with a dark, empty storefront to the right and a pair of escalators surrounded by four large pillars. Surrounding the bottom of one of the escalators is a yellow and red sign blocking the entrance that says "preventative maintenance."
Culture
Dead malls: You could shop... until they dropped
Once booming, now barren. Let’s take a peek at malls of Columbia’s past — plus hope for the future.
July 3, 2024
 · 
Brianna Williams
87348130_220583525747066_1280042591616107317_n
Food
Answered: These Columbia restaurants come with a side of nostalgia
COLAtoday readers shared which local restaurants + meals spark deep nostalgia — and we think you’ll agree.
July 2, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
A bright blue car sits on a field with its hood open as part of a car show in Columbia, SC.
Events
Vroom, vroom: Car shows in and around Columbia
Around these parts, car show culture rolls deep.
July 2, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
SCSF-Oct 2023-photo by Forrest Clonts_202-webres.jpg
Education
Showcase your state spirit at the State Fair
The South Carolina State Fair’s 2024 theme, “46 Reasons to Celebrate SC,” honors all 46 counties with expanded exhibit categories, including the “Spirit of Carolina” awards, highlighting our state’s beauty and creativity.
July 1, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Historic Cola
City
Celebrate 803 Day: Uniting the Midlands community
The inaugural 803 Day on August 3 will unite the Midlands with a 5K run, festival, $8.03 specials, a scavenger hunt, and community support, celebrating local pride and heritage.
July 1, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Credit- Bennie Brawley -Enhanced-NR-1-2.png
Events
How to celebrate the Fourth of July if you don’t like fireworks
Not everyone loves the loud boom that echoes as fireworks go off on Independence Day. Here’s a short guide for how to still participate in the celebration if you (or your pets) don’t like fireworks.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Soda City 2024-8965.jpg
Live
The cost of living in Columbia
Discover the cost of living for Columbia, including housing, transportation, and everyday expenses. Find out how Columbia, SC compares to the national average in terms of affordability.
June 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Columbia’s skyline at night. | Photo by Timothy M.
Introducing our 2024 Picture of the Year contest
Following the success of hundreds of submissions in 2023, we are getting a jump on our 2024 contest.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Ted Bauer
Screenshot 2024-06-27 at 3.01.23 PM.png
Updates underway at Owens Field
Work at Owens Field Park in Rosewood enhances 10 acres of soccer fields for safety and use, funded by a $1.8M city project.
June 27, 2024
 · 
David Stringer