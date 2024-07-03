Add to cal: Free summer fun at the CMA

There’s plenty of summer left, COLA — and plenty of time to enjoy free access to the Columbia Museum of Art.
Here are a few ideas to get you started:
- Cool off at tomorrow night’s Spritz Mix Happy Hour happening from 4-7 p.m. (and again throughout the month), featuring a build-your-own spritz bar, rotating DJ sets, and art activities.
- Relax into a moving meditation during a drop-in tai chi session on Boyd Plaza.
- Pick an afternoon — or even a lunch break — and stroll through this summer’s featured exhibition.
- Expand your horizons during an upcoming Art in Focus spotlight.
Reminder: Admission for all of the above? Free, thanks to a generous grant from Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.