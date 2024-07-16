Broaden your bookshelf + meet a NYT bestselling author

Looking to shake up your reading list but not sure where to begin? Richland Library’s Broader Bookshelf Reading Challenge will push you beyond your usual picks. Think: Traveling back to the 1980s with Wiley Cash’s “When Ghosts Come Home.”

Here’s how this novel idea works:



Use guided prompts to discover new authors and genres

Track your progress using the Broader Bookshelf tracker, available online

Complete all 14 prompts by Dec. 31 to receive a Broader Bookshelf tote bag + a shot at winning an e-Reader

Bonus: Head to Richland Library Main on Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. for a special event featuring New York Times bestselling author Wiley Cash.

Cash will share about his acclaimed works, including “The Last Ballad” and “When Ghosts Come Home,” as part of the Broader Bookshelf program. Stick around afterward for a reception, book sale, meet-and-greet, and book signing.

Expand your horizons + meet Wiley Cash