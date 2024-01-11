Sponsored Content
Culture

Calling all small shoppers: See EdVenture’s kids’ supermarket renovation

The EdVenture Market, one of many Worlds of Work exhibits, recently underwent a refresh that brings a new and improved shopping experience to the children’s museum.

January 11, 2024 • 
EdVenture Children’s MuseumGarcelle Vierra Erdie
Sponsored by
Photos of new green and yellow pain and grocery store signage in EdVenture's children's market in Columbia, SC.

Edventure’s beloved market for children has undergone a makeover.

Photos provided by EdVenture Children’s Museum

Calling all parents of curious, hands-on kiddos. Your little one’s favorite play space, the EdVenture Market, is back and ready to give small shoppers a larger-than-life experience.

The recent renovation added more than a new coat of paint — the refresh aims to create an even more engaging and educational experience for your little Soda Citizens.

Here’s a sneak peek at what awaits:

  • Shiny new floors and fresh paint
  • Updated manipulatives from fresh produce to sparkling shelves
  • New signage: Find your way through the aisles with ease (and don’t forget to check out the “specials”).
  • Four new cash registers: Time to ring up imaginary groceries and fine-tune those math skills.

See the new space for yourself at the grand reopening on Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. Enjoy the ribbon-cutting ceremony and be among the first to experience the revamped EdVenture Market, made possible by Publix Super Markets Charities.

Ready, set, shop

