Calling all small shoppers: See EdVenture’s kids’ supermarket renovation

Calling all parents of curious, hands-on kiddos. Your little one’s favorite play space, the EdVenture Market, is back and ready to give small shoppers a larger-than-life experience.

The recent renovation added more than a new coat of paint — the refresh aims to create an even more engaging and educational experience for your little Soda Citizens.

Here’s a sneak peek at what awaits:



Shiny new floors and fresh paint

Updated manipulatives from fresh produce to sparkling shelves

New signage: Find your way through the aisles with ease (and don’t forget to check out the “specials”).

Four new cash registers: Time to ring up imaginary groceries and fine-tune those math skills.

See the new space for yourself at the grand reopening on Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. Enjoy the ribbon-cutting ceremony and be among the first to experience the revamped EdVenture Market, made possible by Publix Super Markets Charities.

Ready, set, shop