Fort Jackson Golf Club is now open to the public

Check out all the details of this club heralded as “the finest golf operation the military has to offer.”

August 17, 2023 • 
Jessalin Heins-NagamotoDavid Stringer
Golfers mill about and swing at Fort Jackson Golf Club

Fort Jackson Golf Course is open seven days a week.

Photo by US Army via Flickr

About the course
The details

Grab your clubs and get in the cart — Fort Jackson Golf Club is now open to the public.

You heard us right. Though previously restricted to military and Department of Defense personnel, this course is now open to everyone.

About the course

Managed by US Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation, this facility features two championship courses including the 18-hole “Old Hickory” course with 6,624 and the Wildcat Course playing 5,426 yards.

Fun fact: The course was designed by George Cobb, who also designed the Augusta National Golf Club (Par-3 Course).

The details

Tee time is daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit the website for pricing.

How do we get in? Head through the Forest Drive gate to get a gate pass from security personnel for the golf course.

We’re just getting started. Check out 21 more golf courses around Soda City.

