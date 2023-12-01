Sponsored Content
Head to the Main Street District for holiday shopping

‘Tis the season to shop local — and the Main Street District has you covered.

Michaela Leung
Main Street District

Celebrate the season by supporting local.

Photo by @easelcathedral, provided by Main Street District

You’ve made your list and checked it twice — now it’s time to knock out holiday shopping. The best place to shop local this season? On Main Street under twinkling city lights, of course.

Here are four of our favorite stores:

  • Icon on Taylor: Filled with trendy clothes + accessories for the fashionista on your list.
  • Mast General Store: Looking for gifts for an outdoor enthusiast? Mast General Store has you covered with outerwear, shoes, camping gear, and more.
  • Uptown Gifts: Showcase SC and collegiate pride with tea towels, drinkware, bags, and more for the USC and Clemson fans on your list.
  • Soda City Market: Head downtown on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., where hundreds of unique vendors line the street with art, jewelry, vintage clothing, fresh flowers + more.

Bonus: Need midday fuel while you shop? Drop into Sound Bites Eatery or Good Life Cafe (right next to Icon on Taylor) for a bite to eat — or end the day dining at Smoked or Hendrix.

More seasonal happenings this way

