Holiday Pick: Unlimited adventures with an EdVenture membership

Hey parents — we’ve found a gift that will keep on giving all year long. Enter: EdVenture memberships, your all-access pass to unlimited museum admission, exclusive events, discounts, and more.
At EdVenture, guests of all ages are invited to explore immersive, hands-on exhibits designed to spark a joy of curiosity and learning. Columbia highlights include:
- Eddie | Learn about the body and how it works by climbing around inside this 40-ft-tall kid’s stomach, heart, and brain.
- Flight Simulation | Climb into a real cockpit and experience the sensation of flying over the river into West Columbia.
- Musical Tesla Coil | See this new mesmerizing performance of manufactured lightning and learn about the father of electricity.
- World of Work | Try out different careers, from manning the tractor at Busy Bee Farm to working the register at the recently-renovated Publix Market.
Pro tip: Don’t miss the museum’s daily labs and programs or special events — some of which are only open to members.