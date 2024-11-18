Support Us Button Widget
Culture

Holiday Pick: Unlimited adventures with an EdVenture membership

Share the joy of curiosity and learning with a year-long museum membership — the ultimate holiday gift that keeps on giving.

November 18, 2024 • 
Anne Weber
Rotating images of a family and kids playing at EdVenture.

Spend the holidays with the ones you love by making fun memories at EdVenture.

Photos provided by EdVenture

Hey parents we’ve found a gift that will keep on giving all year long. Enter: EdVenture memberships, your all-access pass to unlimited museum admission, exclusive events, discounts, and more.

At EdVenture, guests of all ages are invited to explore immersive, hands-on exhibits designed to spark a joy of curiosity and learning. Columbia highlights include:

  • Eddie | Learn about the body and how it works by climbing around inside this 40-ft-tall kid’s stomach, heart, and brain.
  • Flight Simulation | Climb into a real cockpit and experience the sensation of flying over the river into West Columbia.
  • Musical Tesla Coil | See this new mesmerizing performance of manufactured lightning and learn about the father of electricity.
  • World of Work | Try out different careers, from manning the tractor at Busy Bee Farm to working the register at the recently-renovated Publix Market.

Pro tip: Don’t miss the museum’s daily labs and programs or special events — some of which are only open to members.

Gift a membership

