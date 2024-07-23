🎶 Kick off Rivals in Red with this free summer concert

Summer’s in full swing, and so is fun in the Vista. Soak in the vibes at Kickin’ It in the Vista, a free concert happening this Friday, Aug. 2 from 4-8 p.m. at Columbia Craft (520 Greene St.).

Kicking off the weekend of Rivals in Red, a highly-anticipated soccer match between Liverpool F.C. and Manchester United, this event is the perfect pre-game celebration. The musical line-up includes:



Bonus: Enjoy soccer games for the whole family, courtesy of South Carolina United, craft beer by Columbia Craft, and sweet treats from Rita’s.



Get ready to kick it