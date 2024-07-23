Support Us Button Widget
🎶 Kick off Rivals in Red with this free summer concert

Kickin’ It in the Vista is a free concert happening this weekend to celebrate the Liverpool F.C. vs. Manchester United soccer match.

July 23, 2024 • 
Germaine FooVista Guild
Sponsored by
An image of Eric Paslay performing at a concert.

Eric Paslay is a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated songwriter, artist, and performer who’s worked with artists like Amy Grant, Dierks Bentley, and Charles Kelley.

Photo provided by Vista Guild

Summer’s in full swing, and so is fun in the Vista. Soak in the vibes at Kickin’ It in the Vista, a free concert happening this Friday, Aug. 2 from 4-8 p.m. at Columbia Craft (520 Greene St.).

Kicking off the weekend of Rivals in Red, a highly-anticipated soccer match between Liverpool F.C. and Manchester United, this event is the perfect pre-game celebration. The musical line-up includes:

  • Eric Paslay | Grammy-nominated country artist from Texas
  • The Vegabonds | Alternative southern rock group from Nashville, known for their high energy hits like “Georgia Fire,” “Shaky Hands,” “Partying with Strangers,” and “Heartache”
  • MackMartin | Alternative country duo from Texas and South Carolina, influenced by the Eagles, Rascal Flatts, The Chicks, and Chris Stapleton

Bonus: Enjoy soccer games for the whole family, courtesy of South Carolina United, craft beer by Columbia Craft, and sweet treats from Rita’s.

Get ready to kick it

