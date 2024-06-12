Not your traditional landscape exhibition

Looking to beat the heat this weekend? How about taking in some culture?

Picture this: Having breakfast at Soda City and then strolling through the doors of the (blissfully air-conditioned) Columbia Museum of Art to check out this summer’s featured exhibition, opening tomorrow.

Through objects from the colonial era to the present, “(Un)Settled: The Landscape in American Art” explores the many ways artists turn to their surroundings to reflect on larger topics such as, like national identity, land preservation, cultural landscapes, and how location shapes our sense of self.

Excuse us for a moment while we close our eyes to daydream about Yosemite — and plan our next trip to Congaree.

Time for a little art history lesson: Have you heard of the Hudson River School? This 19th-century movement centered around landscape paintings of the Hudson River Valley, but artists quickly ventured further afield. This exhibition builds on that work, featuring pieces by artists like Fidelia Bridges, Marsden Hartley, Georgia O’Keeffe, Benny Andrews, William Christenberry, Ana Mendieta, Ed Ruscha, Jeffrey Gibson, and Jacqueline Bishop.

It’s also multidisciplinary, so in addition to gorgeous paintings, you can admire handcrafted furniture, glass, ceramics, photography, and more.

And in case you missed it, admission to the CMA is free all summer long, thanks to the museum’s recent partnership with the Art Bridges Foundation.

Speaking of Art Bridges, "(Un)Settled” is one in a series of American art exhibitions created through a multi-year, multi-institutional partnership formed by the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art as part of the Art Bridges Cohort Program. These partners include the Columbia Museum of Art (SC), the Mobile Museum of Art (AL), and the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts (AL).

Love to get behind the scenes? Check out The (Un)Settled Podcast, a multi-part companion to the Binder Podcast, and this calendar of special events.

Details on the opening day celebration