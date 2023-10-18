Your preview of the Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival

In case you missed it, South Carolina Pride Movement’s Pride Week kicked off on Monday, Oct. 16. The week of events lasts until Sunday, Oct. 22, including the 34th annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival on Friday, Oct. 20 with events extending into the weekend. Here’s a rundown of the weekend’s festivities:

This free event serves as the official kickoff to the annual SC Pride Festival. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. and the parade will kickoff around 7 p.m. Also known as the Get Lit Night Parade, it welcomes all to support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. Finally, the live concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. Headliners include Lala Ri, Phoenix, and Detox.

Pro tip: Bring your favorite flag to the Pride Festival. Photo by @allenwallace72

Get ready to be dazzled by an all-day celebration, featuring multiple stages of performances, food trucks, and vendors. Headliners of the festival include Sean van der Wilt, Jujubee, Daya Carter, and more. The festival is free to attend.

Enjoy a late-night gathering at Pride Festival’s official after party. Tickets are $35 at the door + the evening will feature live music performances and plenty of dancing.

There are also a couple of events taking place before and after the festival. Plan to attend a pre-festival party today, Oct. 19, at 9 p.m., and a picnic, brunch, and service on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m.

Learn more about the South Carolina Pride Movement.