The best time to visit Charleston, SC this spring

Ready for a Lowcountry road trip? Immerse yourself in the Holy City’s creative culture during Art Charleston, happening Wednesday, April 23–Sunday, April 27 at The Gibbes Museum of Art.
The five-day festival highlights the visual arts with:
- Signature events including the Art of Design Luncheon, Gibbes on the Street, Sew Surreal Fashion Show, and Artisan Fair
- Professional workshops
- Artist lectures + panel discussions
- Exhibition tours led by experts
Psst... This year’s theme is inspired by the upcoming exhibition, “Statement Pieces: Contemporary Fashion Design and the Gibbes Collection.”