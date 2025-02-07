The best time to visit Charleston, SC this spring

Ready for a Lowcountry road trip? Immerse yourself in the Holy City’s creative culture during Art Charleston, happening Wednesday, April 23–Sunday, April 27 at The Gibbes Museum of Art.

The five-day festival highlights the visual arts with:



Signature events

Professional workshops

Artist lectures + panel discussions

Exhibition tours led by experts

Psst... This year’s theme is inspired by the upcoming exhibition, “Statement Pieces: Contemporary Fashion Design and the Gibbes Collection.”

See the schedule + reserve tickets