The best time to visit Charleston, SC this spring

February 7, 2025 • 
Anne Weber
Sponsored by
Scenes from Art Charleston including lectures and shopping at the artisan market.

Art Charleston is centered around innovation and fashion this year.

Photos by MCG Photography

Ready for a Lowcountry road trip? Immerse yourself in the Holy City’s creative culture during Art Charleston, happening Wednesday, April 23–Sunday, April 27 at The Gibbes Museum of Art.

The five-day festival highlights the visual arts with:

  • Signature events including the Art of Design Luncheon, Gibbes on the Street, Sew Surreal Fashion Show, and Artisan Fair
  • Professional workshops
  • Artist lectures + panel discussions
  • Exhibition tours led by experts

Psst... This year’s theme is inspired by the upcoming exhibition, “Statement Pieces: Contemporary Fashion Design and the Gibbes Collection.”

See the schedule + reserve tickets

