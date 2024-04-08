Sports

Five highlight moments from the Gamecocks championship run

Reminisce on the 2023-24 championship season with these five moments that helped the Gamecocks stay undefeated from Paris to Cleveland.

April 8, 2024 • 
David Stringer
IMG_6482.jpeg

It’s raining garnet confetti in Cleveland for the Gamecock women’s basketball team celelbration. | Photo by @lesliel__

From Paris to Cleveland, the Gamecock women’s basketball team returned home on Monday to celebrate their perfect season with fams inside Colonial Life Arena.

What’s next? A parade down Main Street at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.

Let’s quickly look at some of this year’s many highlights.

  • “Shoot it!” yelled Coach Staley as Kamilla Cardoso knocked down a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to defeat Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semifinal.
  • Local star freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley made her name known around the world with this behind-the-back scoop layup in Paris.
  • Freshman Tessa Johnson scored a career-high 19 points off the bench to help her team defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes during the championship game.
  • Bree (Breezy) Hall hit a go-ahead three-pointer with just over a minute remaining, as the Gamecocks rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat ninth-ranked and defending national champion LSU 76-70 in Baton Rouge.
  • Raven Johnson seized her moment and hit a huge three-pointer to keep USC ahead against Indiana in the NCAA Tournament.
