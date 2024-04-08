Five highlight moments from the Gamecocks championship run

From Paris to Cleveland, the Gamecock women’s basketball team returned home on Monday to celebrate their perfect season with fams inside Colonial Life Arena.
What’s next? A parade down Main Street at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 14.
Let’s quickly look at some of this year’s many highlights.
- “Shoot it!” yelled Coach Staley as Kamilla Cardoso knocked down a three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to defeat Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semifinal.
- Local star freshman MiLaysia Fulwiley made her name known around the world with this behind-the-back scoop layup in Paris.
- Freshman Tessa Johnson scored a career-high 19 points off the bench to help her team defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes during the championship game.
- Bree (Breezy) Hall hit a go-ahead three-pointer with just over a minute remaining, as the Gamecocks rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat ninth-ranked and defending national champion LSU 76-70 in Baton Rouge.
- Raven Johnson seized her moment and hit a huge three-pointer to keep USC ahead against Indiana in the NCAA Tournament.