Mark your calendars, COLA. The South Carolina State Fair returns to Columbia this fall, from Wednesday, Oct. 9 to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Whether you’re coming for the rides, the food, or the arts and agriculture, bring the whole crew to have a blast and celebrate all things SC.

Psst… Save up to 50% when you buy tickets in advance online or at participating Circle K stores. Ticket sales start today.

Plan your visit