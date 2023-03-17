SUBSCRIBE
Dall E 2 recreates Columbia

Using DALL E 2, we created various scenes in the Soda City.

March 17, 2023 • 
David Stringer
AI Columbia South Carolina Skyline.png

Dall E 2 version of the Columbia, SC skyline. | Graphic via COLAtoday

Last year, we introduced you to the AI image generator Craiyon and had it create six well-known Midlands landmarks.

Looking back at the images, they’re a bit underwhelming compared to the updated technology. Using DALL·E 2 — a free open AI system that can create images + art from a description in our natural language — we tested the local power of the bot.

Note: This application shares four versions of each photo, but we selected three of our favorites for each example.

Prompt: A professional photo of the Columbia, South Carolina skyline.

AI Columbia South Carolina Skyline.png

Dall E 2 version of the Columbia, SC skyline. | Graphic via COLAtoday

Prompt: Vincent Van Gogh-style painting of fireflies in Congaree National Park

Untitled design (9).png

Dall E 2 generation of a Van Gogh style painting of Congaree Fireflies. | Graphic via COLAtoday

Prompt: A professional photo of a kayaker floating down the Saluda River.

AI Saluda River.png

An AI depiction of a kayaker in the Saluda River. | Graphic via COLAtoday

Prompt: An award-winning photograph of Guy Fieri in front of the South Carolina State House.

AI Generated Guy Fieri SC Statehouse.png

Dall E 2 version of Guy Fieri giving a thumbs up at the SC State House. | Graphic via COLAtoday

Prompt: A photo of the crowd at the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in the Five Points area of Columbia, South Carolina.

Untitled design (14).png

An AI generated photo of the crowd at annual St. Pat’s in Five Points Festival. | Graphic via COLAtoday

Have some fun and test out Dall E for yourself. You can create up to 50 images for free per month.

