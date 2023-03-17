Dall E 2 recreates Columbia

Last year, we introduced you to the AI image generator Craiyon and had it create six well-known Midlands landmarks.
Looking back at the images, they’re a bit underwhelming compared to the updated technology. Using DALL·E 2 — a free open AI system that can create images + art from a description in our natural language — we tested the local power of the bot.
Note: This application shares four versions of each photo, but we selected three of our favorites for each example.
Prompt: A professional photo of the Columbia, South Carolina skyline.
Prompt: Vincent Van Gogh-style painting of fireflies in Congaree National Park
Prompt: A professional photo of a kayaker floating down the Saluda River.
Prompt: An award-winning photograph of Guy Fieri in front of the South Carolina State House.
Prompt: A photo of the crowd at the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in the Five Points area of Columbia, South Carolina.
Have some fun and test out Dall E for yourself. You can create up to 50 images for free per month.