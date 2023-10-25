300 new apartments coming to Earlewood area

A previously vacant shopping center near Columbia’s Earlewood neighborhood is set for a transformation into a $93 million apartment complex, according to The State.

Central Baptist Church purchased the property at 301 Sunset Dr. in 2016 with community development in mind. The plan now is to construct 300 market-rate apartments and a 520-space garage, a collaborative effort between the church and Greenville-based Streams Development.

Construction is slated to begin in 2024, with completion aimed for 2026. The project’s price tag includes $1.2 million for site clean-up, with environmental remediation and removal of nearly 1,500 tires.

The initiative was unveiled during a forum orchestrated by Columbia Councilwoman Tina Herbert to educate religious and nonprofit entities on housing development on its properties.

The move follows a broader trend where local churches, like Word of God Church purchasing the Dutch Square Mall, leverage their holdings to foster community growth. Herbert’s forum underscored the collective effort required to develop such properties successfully.