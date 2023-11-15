Real Estate  Development

Be the broker: Which vacant office spaces would you like to see become affordable housing?

Tell us which empty building could be used differently.

November 15, 2023 • 
Jessalin Heins-NagamotoBrianna Williams
Skyline-Columbia-SC

Photo via @afersner

Have you noticed some of the empty office space around town? Office vacancies are currently at 8.5% as of October 2023, according to Cushman & Wakefield MarketBeat. Compare those numbers to the national office vacancy rate, which was 17.8% as of September 2023. One possible use for vacant offices? Affordable housing.

Recently, the White House released a new plan to convert commercial buildings into residential housing — affordable housing in particular. Resources will be made available from 20+ programs across multiple agencies, including the Department of Transportation and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

We’re talking below-market loans, grants, and tax credits... all available to help take advantage of preexisting buildings to make more affordable housing.

Which vacant spaces would you like to see converted?

Have you passed an empty office building that would be a sweet apartment? How about some empty warehouses near public transportation that would make for a quick commute?

Tell us which spaces you’d like to see remade into housing, and we may feature your picks in an upcoming newsletter.

More from COLAtoday
LS3P New
Sponsored
LS3P designs for the future of public safety in the Midlands
Sponsored by
4Y3A7215.jpg
Development
300 new apartments coming to Earlewood area
October 25, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
572584.jpeg
Real Estate
Hot Homes: 4 Columbia new to market homes
October 23, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
Image from The State Newspaper in 1988 depicting the South Carolina State Museum and a sign announcing its upcoming opening
Sponsored
The South Carolina State Museum is turning 35 (but its story is much older)
Sponsored by