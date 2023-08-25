Camp Cole broke ground on a new activity center

Camp Cole, an organization and 40-acre retreat center that hosts camps for individuals with illnesses, disabilities, and life challenges in Eastover, broke ground on a new Activity Center last week with local businesses — Garvin Design Group + Hood Construction.

The new 20,000 sqft “Artnasium” will combine attributes of a gymnasium, art studio, library, and yoga/movement studio, all with the idea of promoting inclusivity to ensure individuals with diverse physical and sensory needs can comfortably experience the space.

Rendering of the outside of the new Activity Center. | Provided by Garvin Design Group

Notable features:



A versatile basketball gymnasium complete with court lines + goals.

An elevated stage with an integrated ramp for accessibility.

Glass garage doors to provide both indoor and outdoor atmospheres.

Dedicated art room boasting built-in supply storage.

Sensory room to provide a nurturing environment, including swings, bounce seats, climbing walls, soft flooring, and audio controls.

Rendering of the new Yoga/movement room. | Provided by Garvin Design Group

“We have loved getting to work with the Camp Cole team to help bring their vision to life,” said Alex Sojourner, Garvin Design Group Architect. “Their passion and excitement for the camp’s mission is contagious, and we cannot wait to see the campers embrace all the opportunities the new space will have to offer.”

The anticipated completion date for the Activity Center is set for the fall of 2024. Camp Cole and its partners hope to create not just a physical space but an environment that fosters growth, empowerment, and inclusivity.