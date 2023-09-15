Check out these newly-renovated Northeast apartments

Ready to lake it easy? Enter: Heron Lake, a peaceful apartment community just ~20 minutes from downtown Columbia.

Heron Lake offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans with features like:



Quartz countertops

Modern cabinetry

Plank flooring

Smart home technology

Roomy balconies + patios

Walk-in closets

And more

Residents can also enjoy community amenities, including:



A resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck

Detached garages

Complimentary bicycle storage

An Internet Cafe + more

Gallery:

