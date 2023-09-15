SUBSCRIBE
Real Estate  Development

Check out these newly-renovated Northeast apartments

The Heron Lake community offers a variety of floorplans so you can find the one that fits your lifestyle.

September 15, 2023 
A furnished living room in the Heron Lake community.

This quiet community is conveniently located near the Village at Sandhill shopping center and downtown Columbia.

Ready to lake it easy? Enter: Heron Lake, a peaceful apartment community just ~20 minutes from downtown Columbia.

Heron Lake offers spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans with features like:

  • Quartz countertops
  • Modern cabinetry
  • Plank flooring
  • Smart home technology
  • Roomy balconies + patios
  • Walk-in closets
  • And more

Residents can also enjoy community amenities, including:

  • A resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck
  • Detached garages
  • Complimentary bicycle storage
  • An Internet Cafe + more
Learn more + schedule a tour

