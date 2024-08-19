Support Us Button Widget
Real Estate  Development

Garvin Design Group + Hood Construction reintroduces The Golden Spur to USC’s campus

The Golden Spur, which used to be a pub at USC, has been reimagined into a restaurant on ground floor of the Campus Village development.

August 19, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
The golden spurTh

The grand opening of The Golden Spur. | Photo provided by Garvin Design Group

Last week, Garvin Design Group, Hood Construction, and the University of South Carolina came together for a special grand opening — well, kind of a grand reopening — of The Golden Spur on USC’s campus.

What used to be an old campus nightclub + sports bar located in Russell House in the 1960s is now a reimagined student dining space that sits on the ground floor of the Campus Village development.

The Golden Spur’s construction was completed in two months + the new restaurant is officially open before classes start tomorrow.

“It’s been so much fun learning about the old Golden Spur pub and bringing it back to life for a new generation of USC students,” said Kim Moon, Garvin Design Group Interior Designer.

Design highlights

  • Geometric shapes suspended from exposed black ceiling structure
  • Tiles with an etched pattern that may remind folks of chicken wire
  • An interior color palette of Gamecock colors with gold accents and displays of Gamecock Athletics.
More from COLAtoday
Columbia, SC State House
Business
Some of the fastest-growing companies in Columbia that were featured on the Inc. 5000’s list.
Meet some of the 2024 fastest-growing companies in the Columbia area featured on Inc. 5000’s list.
August 19, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_7707.jpg
Culture
Columbia Museum of Art to host major exhibition of French modern art
A major French modern art exhibition featuring works by Monet and Matisse comes to the Columbia Museum of Art this fall.
August 16, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
1901 Main Street
City
Meet Columbia’s coworking spaces
Explore Columbia’s coworking spaces, including the new Venture X, offering unique environments and premium options for freelancers and professionals.
August 16, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
1-20_WB_Detour_Exit64B.png
Travel and Outdoors
Phase Two of the Carolina Crossroads Project is causing a weekend detour for a major exit in the Midlands
Drivers will need to take a new detour route this weekend if traveling down I-20 Westbound and needing to take Exit 64B.
August 15, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Culture
Here’s your guide to experiencing The Big MO
The perfect way to experience The Big Mo? Pack-up your car with snacks, a few drinks, blankets + pillows to drive out to see movies under the stars.
August 15, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
USC.jpg
History
Vintage Columbia postcards, back to school edition
View four of Columbia, South Carolina’s colleges and universities through the lens of vintage postcards.
August 14, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Hotel Trundle
Development
Hotel Trundle named top 10 on USA Today list
Hotel Trundle, a locally loved adaptive reuse project in Columbia, ranks No. 6 on USA Today’s Best Boutique Hotels list.
August 14, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Snapinsta.app_404049132_18271678450095766_8939107176812798210_n_1080.jpg
Play
Date night ideas for every type of Columbian
Got a hot new fling? Hoping to spice things up with your longtime partner? We’re here to help plan your next date night in Soda City.
August 13, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Five Points-8824.jpg
Business
Six new businesses coming soon to Five Points
From cheesesteaks to seasonal plants, here are six new businesses coming soon to the Five Points District.
August 12, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
4Y3A0456.jpg
City
10 tips for students living in Columbia, SC
Here are 10 tips for students who are new to Columbia. Learn how to get around, where to eat, and some local knowledge to prepare you for at least four years in the Soda City.
August 9, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson