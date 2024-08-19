Garvin Design Group + Hood Construction reintroduces The Golden Spur to USC’s campus

Last week, Garvin Design Group, Hood Construction, and the University of South Carolina came together for a special grand opening — well, kind of a grand reopening — of The Golden Spur on USC’s campus.

What used to be an old campus nightclub + sports bar located in Russell House in the 1960s is now a reimagined student dining space that sits on the ground floor of the Campus Village development.

The Golden Spur’s construction was completed in two months + the new restaurant is officially open before classes start tomorrow.

“It’s been so much fun learning about the old Golden Spur pub and bringing it back to life for a new generation of USC students,” said Kim Moon, Garvin Design Group Interior Designer.

Design highlights