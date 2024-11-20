Groundbreaking at the Sheperd Hotel

Construction is officially underway for The Shepherd Hotel in the Vista, a 59-key boutique hotel set to transform the historic Columbia Central Fire Station in the shadow of the State House. Designed by Garvin Design Group and built by Mashburn Construction, the project is led by Raines, a hospitality management and development firm.

Scheduled to open in fall 2025, the adaptive reuse project will preserve key elements of the 1949-built fire station, while adding modern amenities like a fitness center, a lounge, and valet parking. The hotel will feature a food and beverage program led by James Beard nominee Kevin Johnson, blending small plates with craft cocktails.

This marks the second Shepherd Hotel in SC, following its Clemson debut in 2022. Like the Clemson location — you may remember from Netflix — the Columbia location will partner with CarolinaLIFE to provide career opportunities for young adults with intellectual disabilities, continuing its mission of inclusivity + community impact.