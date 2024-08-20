Support Us Button Widget
Real Estate  Development

Here’s what’s replacing Richland Mall in Forest Acres

Forest Acres unveiled renderings for a six-acre park on the former Richland Mall site, featuring an amphitheater, playground, and green spaces.

August 20, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Richland Mall Rendering

The new park features swings, sitting areas, a pavilion, and grassy lawns.

Rendering via The LandPlan Group South

Forest Acres revealed an early vision of the new public park will replace the former Richland Mall. The six-acre park, set to be the largest in Forest Acres, will feature an amphitheater, event space, playground, and walking path along Pen Branch Creek —which has long been hidden beneath the mall.

Designed by Columbia’s LandPlan Group South, the park aims to foster a sense of community, complementing the surrounding development. With an estimated $15 million price tag, final approval of the park’s plan will trigger a year-long site engineering phase, followed by construction.

Mayor Thomas Andrews emphasized the park as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to create a community gathering space, reflecting the desires of area residents. The adjacent development — including retail spaces, residences, and a brewery — is set to revitalize the area following the mall’s 2023 closure and ongoing demolition.

