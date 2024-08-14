Support Us Button Widget
Real Estate  Development

Hotel Trundle named top 10 on USA Today list

Hotel Trundle, a locally loved adaptive reuse project in Columbia, ranks No. 6 on USA Today’s Best Boutique Hotels list.

August 14, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Hotel Trundle

The building that houses Hotel Trundle was once occupied by Western Auto. | Photo provided

Soda Citizens already know, but now the rest of the country will too. Hotel Trundle has landed at No. 6 on USA Today’s list of Best Boutique Hotels in the US. The 10 finalists were selected by a panel of travel experts and voted on by readers.

Since the beginning, Hotel Trundle has been filled with local love. Do you remember when COLAtoday took a hard hat tour of the new downtown hotel before it opened in 2018? Owners Rita Patel and Marcus Munse highlighted the work of many of the local craftsmen and artists whose creations can be seen in dozens of the details around the hotel.

Located in the former home of Powell Furniture, and the former sites of Rose-Talbert Paints and Western Auto, Hotel Trundle is a standout project for adaptive reuse in the Main Street District.

More from COLAtoday
USC.jpg
History
Vintage Columbia postcards, back to school edition
View four of Columbia, South Carolina’s colleges and universities through the lens of vintage postcards.
August 14, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Snapinsta.app_404049132_18271678450095766_8939107176812798210_n_1080.jpg
Play
Date night ideas for every type of Columbian
Got a hot new fling? Hoping to spice things up with your longtime partner? We’re here to help plan your next date night in Soda City.
August 13, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Five Points-8824.jpg
Business
Six new businesses coming soon to Five Points
From cheesesteaks to seasonal plants, here are six new businesses coming soon to the Five Points District.
August 12, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
4Y3A0456.jpg
City
10 tips for students living in Columbia, SC
Here are 10 tips for students who are new to Columbia. Learn how to get around, where to eat, and some local knowledge to prepare you for at least four years in the Soda City.
August 9, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Icon on Taylor.jpeg
Education
Back to school shopping in Columbia and where to shop to spoil your teachers
While you’re back to school shopping for the kiddos, don’t forget to grab a gift or a little something special for your teachers.
August 9, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Verve Blossom and Huger.jpeg
Development
New apartments on Columbia’s horizon
Columbia is adding over 2,000 new apartment units to meet growing demand and alleviate housing shortages.
August 8, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Apple picking Columbia
Travel and Outdoors
Here is where to pick apples within driving distance of Columbia
Take a road trip with the family and head to one of these regional U-pick apple farms; all within three hours of the Captial City.
August 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Moxy-4571.jpg
Development
Columbia’s hospitality market growth by numbers
Columbia has five hotels with a total occunpancy of 570 rooms in the works to open by fall 2025.
August 6, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_0098.JPG
Live
Where to find lunch for $10 or less in Columbia
Ready for your lunch break? Check out these 17 lunches from subs to fries and a shake.
August 6, 2024
 · 
Laura Hackett
storm.png
Tropical Storm Debby: what you need to know and how to prepare
Heavy rainfall and wind gusts are likely to the biggest Tropical Storm Debby threat to the Midlands. Here’s what you need to know.
August 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson