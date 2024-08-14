Hotel Trundle named top 10 on USA Today list

Soda Citizens already know, but now the rest of the country will too. Hotel Trundle has landed at No. 6 on USA Today’s list of Best Boutique Hotels in the US. The 10 finalists were selected by a panel of travel experts and voted on by readers.

Since the beginning, Hotel Trundle has been filled with local love. Do you remember when COLAtoday took a hard hat tour of the new downtown hotel before it opened in 2018? Owners Rita Patel and Marcus Munse highlighted the work of many of the local craftsmen and artists whose creations can be seen in dozens of the details around the hotel.

Located in the former home of Powell Furniture, and the former sites of Rose-Talbert Paints and Western Auto, Hotel Trundle is a standout project for adaptive reuse in the Main Street District.