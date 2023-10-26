LS3P designs for the future of public safety in the Midlands

Did you know? LS3P’s Columbia office is one of their 12 offices in the Southeast focusing on creating vital civic facilities for local communities.



LS3P’s civic experience in the Midlands (with public safety + security at the forefront) includes projects for state agencies, city government, and county seats that serve the community on multiple levels.

Their latest design is the new secure 42,400-sqft 911 Center for Richland County, which will add capacity to serve our growing communities, include upgraded technologies, and provide an empathetic work environment for the dispatchers who perform vital services under stressful conditions.

“This new 911 center is a critically important facility for our community,” says Richland County Administrator, Leonardo Brown.

As an essential facility, the center is designed with built-in redundancies to support emergency systems and remain operational amid power outages or miscellaneous system failures.

