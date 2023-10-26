Sponsored Content
Real Estate  Development

LS3P designs for the future of public safety in the Midlands

LS3P aims to build stronger, safer, and more connected communities by designing vital facilities like social services centers, libraries, emergency operations centers, and public safety buildings.

October 26, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungLS3P
Most recently, LS3P brought a new look to SLED’s forensic facility — keep reading to learn about their latest public safety design.

Did you know? LS3P’s Columbia office is one of their 12 offices in the Southeast focusing on creating vital civic facilities for local communities.

    LS3P’s civic experience in the Midlands (with public safety + security at the forefront) includes projects for state agencies, city government, and county seats that serve the community on multiple levels.

    Their latest design is the new secure 42,400-sqft 911 Center for Richland County, which will add capacity to serve our growing communities, include upgraded technologies, and provide an empathetic work environment for the dispatchers who perform vital services under stressful conditions.

    “This new 911 center is a critically important facility for our community,” says Richland County Administrator, Leonardo Brown.

    As an essential facility, the center is designed with built-in redundancies to support emergency systems and remain operational amid power outages or miscellaneous system failures.

    Learn more about LS3P’s civic experience

