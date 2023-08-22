New Brookland Tavern’s building goes for sale

The building housing New Brookland Tavern at 122 State St. in West Columbia is now on the market. The venue, seen as a cornerstone of the Midlands music scene, launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Save New Brookland Tavern” following the building’s listing.

The Brookland site plan, located across the street from New Brookland Tavern.| Illustration via Seamon Whiteside

The West Columbia area, particularly State Street, has witnessed consistent growth in recent years. The River District’s development has been marked by the addition of establishments like Savage Craft Brewery, D’s Wings, and the Brookland development project.

According to Zillow, West Columbia’s property values have increased by 5% in the past year, reflecting the area’s growing appeal. Adjacent to the tavern, another historic building at 128 State St. is also on the market, listed for lease at $4,675 a month, further highlighting the area’s real estate boom.

A 1976 photo of New Brookland Delicatessen and Tavern opening soon. | Photo via Richland Library Digital Archives

Mike Lyons, who has owned the tavern since 2004, was offered the first option to buy the building. The venue sited infrastructure challenges, including the need for new AC units and plumbing repairs in its GoFundMe campaign. That campaign aims to raise $250,000 to either purchase the current location or facilitate a move.

Booking agent and club manager Carlin Thompson mentioned the club’s need for growth despite the challenges.

“We’ve seen the Radio Room in Greenville decide to upgrade to a 500 capacity venue and the recent renovations to The Music Farm in Charleston,” said Carlin. “We’re at a point where we need to upgrade our game to compete for shows.”

New Brookland Tavern, whether it remains in its current spot or relocates, aims to ensure a smooth continuation of concerts.