Real Estate  Development

Richland Mall redevelopment set to begin

Richland County and Forest Acres officials gathered on Monday morning to share plans for the upcoming redevelopment of the 32 acre Richland Mall property.

February 5, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Screenshot 2024-02-05 at 11.56.10 AM.png

Areail view of Richland Mall at the corner of Forest Drive and Beltline Boulevard. | Photo provided by Forest Acres

Forest Acres and Richland County leaders shared their vision for transforming the former Richland Mall site, envisioning it as the “true city center” of Forest Acres.

Screenshot 2024-02-05 at 11.56.22 AM.png

The outline of plans for the 32 acre site redevelopment. | Graphic provided by Forest Acres

The redevelopment, kick-started by a $3 million state budget allocation, is set to begin demolition soon, with construction of the park expected to begin in ~18 months.

The new six acre Mall Park is a highlight of the redevelopment. Mayor Andrews of Forest Acres said “We are planting a park here that will serve as a community space not just to residents of Forest Acres, but for all of the Midlands.”

Screenshot 2024-02-05 at 12.20.38 PM.png
1/2

Conceptual renderings of what the development could look like. | Provided by Forest Acres

Screenshot 2024-02-05 at 12.19.55 PM.png
2/2

The Mall Park will include:

🎷 Ampitheater performance area
🥾 Walking trails
🌳 Green space

In January 2023, Southeastern Development, LLC. closed on the purchase of the 32-acre site with plans to revitalize the land with 50,000 sqft of mixed-use retail space, 120,000 sqft for a grocery, and 500 apartments. The ~$100 million investment for the overall project is the area’s largest investment in over 35 years, with funds coming from a public-private partnership.

