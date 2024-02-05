Riverbanks Zoo’s 50th anniversary celebrations: new partnerships and initiatives

As Riverbanks Zoo’s 50th anniversary approaches, the zoo announced new facilities, gave updates on conservation initiatives, and shared about new partnerships. Visitors can expect to see:

A new Komodo dragon breeding facility

The anticipated opening is slated for late this spring or summer and will allow for more engaging, up-close views of the endangered lizards.

The Jane B. Friedman Conservation Learning Center

The new education facility will feature a larger indoor and outdoor classroom setting that can expand its offerings of innovative educational experiences. The new education center is currently in the design phase + expected to open in 2026.

Rendering of the orangutan habitat | Photo provided by Riverbanks Zoo

The expansion of the Bridge to the Wild project

Watch this seven-minute video to see what the local zoo has in store as the Bridge to the Wild project continues to expand. Locals can expect:



River development

New restaurant overlooking the Saluda River and new orangutan exhibit

New SC nature and history preserve

Aerial trams

New walkways + habitats that house black bears, red wolves, and bald eagles

A partnership with Peak Drift Brewery

Craft beer + hard seltzer — sipped from Peak Drift’s 100% recyclable cans — are expected to roll out this spring and will be available at the Zoo and wherever Peak Drift spirits are sold.

A partnership to help birds avoid windows

This new partnership between Riverbanks, SC Wildlife Federation, and the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ North American Songbird SAFE: Saving Animals From Extinction will boost bird safety with the CollidEscape window vinyl. This initiative aims to prevent glass collisions. Guests can view the bird-friendly installation at Riverbanks’ Tuskers restaurant, enhancing both safety + aesthetics.

Don’t forget, Residents of Richland and Lexington Counties can enjoy Free Fridays throughout February.