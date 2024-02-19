Voodoo Brewing Company was announced as the last tenant for 102 W. Main St. in Lexington County

The three buildings at 102 W. Main Street in downtown Lexington are now fully leased. Last November, we wrote an article about Lexington’s growth, sharing information about the announcement of Moltó Vino + TakoSushi. At the time, a third tenant was still to be determined.

This week, Trinity Partners announced the last tenant of the redevelopment project, Voodoo Brewing Company. The three buildings will total 8,720 sqft:



Voodoo Brewing Company will occupy 4,491 sqft

Moltó Vino will occupy 2,123 sqft

TakoSushi will occupy 2,106 sqft

All three tenants are expected to open sometime this year. The prime Lexington location will feature a new exterior, landscaping, patio space, and a parking lot.

