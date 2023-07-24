A free event at EdVenture for rising kindergartners

Starting school can be a tough transition for little ones — and their parents. Enter: Countdown to Kindergarten, hosted by South Carolina First Steps and happening Friday, August 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at EdVenuture.

Expect fun activities, tips, and resources to help get kids ready for kindergarten, like:



Experiencing a mock classroom

Walking through a cafeteria lunch line

Climbing into a real school bus

Grabbing some school supplies (first come, first served)

Engaging in music, movement, and more

Plus, free dental screenings thanks to the South Carolina Dental Association

Register for free