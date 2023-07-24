A free event at EdVenture for rising kindergartners

Starting school can be a tough transition for little ones — and their parents. Enter: Countdown to Kindergarten, hosted by South Carolina First Steps and happening Friday, August 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at EdVenuture.
Expect fun activities, tips, and resources to help get kids ready for kindergarten, like:
- Experiencing a mock classroom
- Walking through a cafeteria lunch line
- Climbing into a real school bus
- Grabbing some school supplies (first come, first served)
- Engaging in music, movement, and more
- Plus, free dental screenings thanks to the South Carolina Dental Association