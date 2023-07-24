SUBSCRIBE
City  Education

A free event at EdVenture for rising kindergartners

July 24, 2023 • 
EdVenture Children’s Museum
Young girl holding an apple and giving a thumbs up, wearing a blue backpack and standing in front of school bus

EdVenture and South Carolina First Steps are doing their part to make the transition to kindergarten a little easier with this free event.

Photo provided by EdVenture Children’s Museum

Starting school can be a tough transition for little ones — and their parents. Enter: Countdown to Kindergarten, hosted by South Carolina First Steps and happening Friday, August 4, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at EdVenuture.

Expect fun activities, tips, and resources to help get kids ready for kindergarten, like:

  • Experiencing a mock classroom
  • Walking through a cafeteria lunch line
  • Climbing into a real school bus
  • Grabbing some school supplies (first come, first served)
  • Engaging in music, movement, and more
  • Plus, free dental screenings thanks to the South Carolina Dental Association

Register for free