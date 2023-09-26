A virtual charter school setting students up for job success

Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina (HVASC), a tuition-free online public school for students in grades 9-12, is the only virtual school in the state working with the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program.

JAG has helped more than 1.5 million young people since it was started in 1980, and SC’s Governor Henry McMaster serves on the board.

The program’s mission is to empower young people with the skills and support to succeed in education, employment, and life. JAG works to help youth navigate and overcome challenges like unreliable transportation, state assistance, and single-parent households to reach economic and academic success by giving students an advantage that will set them apart from others entering the workforce.

A dedicated JAG specialist will work with up to 60 Heron students throughout high school and beyond, providing support like:



Identifying a career

Providing applicable classroom instruction

On-the-job training opportunities

Mentorship

And more

Learn more about HVASC