City  Education

A virtual charter school setting students up for job success

Heron Virtual Academy of SC is the only virtual school in the region and second in the nation partnering with Jobs for America’s Graduates

September 26, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungHeron Virtual Academy of South Carolina
The JAG program helps Heron students change the course of their lives and prepares them for the real world.

Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina (HVASC), a tuition-free online public school for students in grades 9-12, is the only virtual school in the state working with the Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) program.

JAG has helped more than 1.5 million young people since it was started in 1980, and SC’s Governor Henry McMaster serves on the board.

The program’s mission is to empower young people with the skills and support to succeed in education, employment, and life. JAG works to help youth navigate and overcome challenges like unreliable transportation, state assistance, and single-parent households to reach economic and academic success by giving students an advantage that will set them apart from others entering the workforce.

A dedicated JAG specialist will work with up to 60 Heron students throughout high school and beyond, providing support like:

  • Identifying a career
  • Providing applicable classroom instruction
  • On-the-job training opportunities
  • Mentorship
  • And more

