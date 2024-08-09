Support Us Button Widget
City  Education

Back to school shopping in Columbia and where to shop to spoil your teachers

While you’re back to school shopping for the kiddos, don’t forget to grab a gift or a little something special for your teachers.

August 9, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Icon on Taylor.jpeg

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for at Icon on Taylor.

Photo by Jessica Hunt Photography

School is back for most of the Midlands public schools, and though a lot of the focus is on the students, we haven’t forgotten about you teachers. Below is a list of just a few local shop recommendations for fun additions for you or your classrooms:

A Little Happy Shop
Whether you need new bright earrings, quirky stickers, or a new work bag, this boutique in Five Points is fun to browse and find the perfect personality novelty gift.

Uptown Gifts
As you browse, keep looking because you probably missed something. This gift store on Main Street has tons of novelty gift options, and it’ll be difficult not to walk away with something.

If you’re looking for some new boutique teacher attire, try Vestique, Miss Cocky, Icon on Taylor, and My Kim Collection. You’ll find something to wear on the weekends and in the classroom.

More from COLAtoday
Verve Blossom and Huger.jpeg
Development
New apartments on Columbia’s horizon
Columbia is adding over 2,000 new apartment units to meet growing demand and alleviate housing shortages.
August 8, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Apple picking Columbia
Travel and Outdoors
Here is where to pick apples within driving distance of Columbia
Take a road trip with the family and head to one of these regional U-pick apple farms; all within three hours of the Captial City.
August 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Moxy-4571.jpg
Development
Columbia’s hospitality market growth by numbers
Columbia has five hotels with a total occunpancy of 570 rooms in the works to open by fall 2025.
August 6, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_0098.JPG
Live
Where to find lunch for $10 or less in Columbia
Ready for your lunch break? Check out these 17 lunches from subs to fries and a shake.
August 6, 2024
 · 
Laura Hackett
storm.png
Tropical Storm Debby: what you need to know and how to prepare
Heavy rainfall and wind gusts are likely to the biggest Tropical Storm Debby threat to the Midlands. Here’s what you need to know.
August 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Scenes from the Planetarium's construction + grand opening.
The South Carolina State Museum is celebrating 10 years of immersive and interactive experiences.
Since the summer of 2014, community members have enjoyed immersive, educational experiences inside the planetarium’s 55ft digital dome, 4D, and more.
August 5, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Historic Cola-8833.jpg
Events
Historic Columbia’s August events
From flower cutting classes to a walking tour of the Vista, learn about Columbia’s history through these August events.
August 2, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Friarsgate Skatepark
New sports at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Soda City style
Learn how to participate in these new olympic sports at several locations around the Soda City.
August 2, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
Soda City 2024-9001.jpg
What to do when visiting Columbia if you’re in town for the Rivals in Red soccer game.
If you’re in town this weekend for the Rivals in Red soccer game or hosting guests, we’re giving you three local activities the whole family will enjoy in additional to the big game.
August 1, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
The State House in afternoon light
City
Celebrate 803 Day: Uniting the Midlands community
The inaugural 803 Day on August 3 will unite the Midlands with a 5K run, festival, $8.03 specials, a scavenger hunt, and community support, celebrating local pride and heritage.
August 1, 2024
 · 
David Stringer