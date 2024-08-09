Back to school shopping in Columbia and where to shop to spoil your teachers

School is back for most of the Midlands public schools, and though a lot of the focus is on the students, we haven’t forgotten about you teachers. Below is a list of just a few local shop recommendations for fun additions for you or your classrooms:

A Little Happy Shop

Whether you need new bright earrings, quirky stickers, or a new work bag, this boutique in Five Points is fun to browse and find the perfect personality novelty gift.

Uptown Gifts

As you browse, keep looking because you probably missed something. This gift store on Main Street has tons of novelty gift options, and it’ll be difficult not to walk away with something.

If you’re looking for some new boutique teacher attire, try Vestique, Miss Cocky, Icon on Taylor, and My Kim Collection. You’ll find something to wear on the weekends and in the classroom.