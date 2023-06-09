How local students helped create EdVenture’s newest exhibit

Employment in the healthcare industry is expected to grow by 13% in the next decade. That’s two million jobs.

EdVenture is doing its part to present medical career choices to young minds as part of its newest exhibit, MedVenture, in partnership with Richland School District 2. The district’s Med Pro 21 initiative integrates STEAMM learning (read: science, technology, engineering, the arts, math, and medical) while preparing students for their futures.

In the new MedVenture exhibit, kids are able to explore medical careers in a variety of capacities and learn what it takes to fulfill these vital roles.

1 / 4 Photos provided by EdVenture 2 / 4 Photos provided by EdVenture 3 / 4 Photos provided by EdVenture 4 / 4 Photos provided by EdVenture

One of the coolest aspects of the exhibit? It was created with the help of three Ridge View High School students in the Med Pro program. “Students teamed up with our exhibits department and got to experience hands-on building of a museum exhibit from scratch,” says Tyshica McConner, EdVenture’s Education Initiatives Manager. “This was such a valuable experience for them as they concepted and designed the exhibit, painted, constructed, and even helped with the finishing touches.”

“There’s no better feeling than seeing the confidence of a student grow and build through an experience like this,” says Lloyd McDonald, EdVenture’s Facilities Director. “MedVenture really came to life with their creative ideas and hard work.”

In addition to this collaboration with Richland 2, EdVenture also worked with MUSC to highlight local healthcare professionals within the exhibit. Across MedVenture, guests will be exposed to real MUSC Health Midlands care professionals, their photos, and why they chose their careers in healthcare.

MedVenture opened to the public on Saturday, May 20, and is free with general admission.

