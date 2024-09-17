Support Us Button Widget
How virtual school set this student up for real-world success

Cyber Academy of South Carolina is a tuition-free, online public school for students in grades K–12.

September 17, 2024 • 
Germaine FooCyber Academy of South Carolina
Annika is shown carrying a fellow cadet during her training at The Citadel.

The flexibility of a personalized education at Cyber Academy of South Carolina helps students pursue their passions + achieve their goals.

Photos provided by Annika Trochesset

The perks of virtual learning

Cola, meet Annika Trochesset — a college student at The Citadel and Cyber Academy of South Carolina (CASC) alum.

When COVID-19 hit, Annika switched to CASC because, while many schools struggled to adapt to virtual learning, CASC had been leading the way in online education in South Carolina since 2013. She wanted a school where she could excel academically while learning from home.

Annika thrived at CASC, earning straight A’s and taking several honor roll classes. She loved the flexibility, which taught her valuable life skills like time management + independence.

The flexible schedule also allowed her to learn at her own pace, fitting school around her hobbies. Think: crochet, judo, guitar, and even playing in a band at the local brick-and-mortar high school. She even balanced her babysitting job with school, essentially working anywhere with an internet connection.

Annika especially loved her chemistry class, thanks to the teachers who gave her personalized attention — something she didn’t get in a traditional classroom.

Annika is playing an instrument in the marching band during her first year at The Citadel.

Annika is excelling in her sophomore year as a civil engineering major at The Citadel.

Photos provided by Annika Trochesset

After graduating early, Annika followed her two older brothers’ footsteps and now attends The Citadel in Charleston.

“Virtual learning taught me how to pace myself and get things done,” Annika said. “It taught me a strong work ethic and self-motivation skills.”

Public school from home gives parents and students the ability to control learning environments. While each student’s experience is unique, most CASC students enjoy benefits like:

Plus, this online school is tuition-free.

Learn more + enroll

