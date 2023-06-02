SC’s cyber students are celebrating graduation

Congrats, grads. Virtual students across the state turned their tassels and walked across the stage on Saturday, June 3 at USC’s Koger Center in Columbia. The Cyber Academy of South Carolina (CASC) provides virtual students with opportunities to participate in competitions and activities while celebrating the milestones many teens look forward to (think: an in-person prom).

The tuition-free school specializes in personalized, accelerated learning + career prep programs. CASC celebrates the many decisions students can make after high school, like taking their skills directly into the workforce, going to a trade school, enlisting in the military, or going on to college. More than 150 graduates have shared that they have future plans for college (including SC State, University of South Carolina, Duke University, Georgetown, Charleston Southern University, Furman University, and more).

Senior Emily Willis says CASC got her focused and excited about college and a career. “Thanks to CASC’s college career prep program, I was inspired to try STEM classes, and now I want to work in coding and cybersecurity. I’m excited to start college at USC Upstate knowing exactly what career path I’m on.”



Interested in virtual learning for your student? Get more information.*

Learn more + apply