This new, tuition-free school gives students an alternative pathway

There are now more options when it comes to how high school students in our state receive an education. The Heron Virtual Academy of South Carolina (HVASC) is a new, tuition-free option for alternative, online education serving students in grades 9-12.

The school allows students to earn their high school diplomas on the pathway that is best for them. Students at HVASC receive an Individualized Learning Plan (ILP), aka a unique curriculum created specifically for each student that caters to their individual interests, academic strengths, challenges, and post-secondary planning.

“Our mission at HVASC is to be the solution for parents, students and families who have felt left behind or forgotten. We believe that all students deserve the opportunity to attend a school that believes in the possibilities of what they can achieve,” said David Crook, the school’s CEO. “Our school is passionate about the opportunity to serve those students who have had challenges reaching academic success, and show them that it is possible, no matter what past circumstances may have led them here.”

The school also:



Implements social-emotional learning and trauma-informed practices aimed at helping students cope with issues both in and out of the classroom.

Teaches life skills to develop a deeper sense of community.

Gives students access to credit recovery courses and merit-based mastery classes that allow them to focus and recover credits at an accelerated rate.

Provides career pathway opportunities, so students can prepare for industry-recognized certification exams and participate in work-based learning projects with local community partners.

As an Alternative Education Campus, HVASC’s unique enrollment requirements will put a high school diploma within reach for students who may be struggling in a traditional academic setting and need a new way to meet their challenges or may not be on pace to collect enough course credits to graduate on time.

