USC unveiled the renderings for its new School of Medicine and research building

USC unveiled the renderings of its new ~300,000-sqft School of Medicine and research building, which will be central to a new 16-acre campus planned for the BullStreet district.

USC’s Board of Trustees approved the design of the new School of Medicine building and construction will likely begin in 2025 + be complete by 2027.

The $300 million, state-of-the-art building is set to feature active-learning classrooms, medical simulation spaces, labs, a health science library, an outdoor courtyard, gardens, and more.

Construction will likely begin in 2025 and be complete by 2027. | Rendering via USC.

The long-term plan involves a full campus with up to four additional buildings, aiming to revolutionize healthcare research and delivery in South Carolina to help address the state’s diverse health challenges.