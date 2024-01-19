USC’s continuing education program is a one-stop shop for life-long learning opportunities
Earn professional certifications, enroll kids in youth programs, and even take personal interest courses (including a Taylor Swift class 👀).
Learning is a lifelong endeavor — or at least, that’s how the University of South Carolina sees it. Through Continuing Education and Conferences (CEC), the university offers programs for South Carolinians of all ages to continue pursuing education.
Here are four ways you can take advantage of USC-CEC’s programs:
- Utilize full conference and event planning services for your next event, or rent their newly-renovated conference center.
- Enroll in professional education certification programs to progress in your career.
- Sign kids up for youth and teen pre-university programs, such as Carolina Masters Scholars Summer Adventure Series, or test prep courses (for students of all ages).
- Take a fun, short-term class on a personal interest topic, like American Sign Language or even a course studying Time’s Person of the Year, Taylor Swift.