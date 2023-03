Looking for a hands-on, educational, and fun summer camp to help your child explore their curiosity and thrive?

Camp EdVenture offers a variety of options for kids ages 4-10 that run from June 5 through August 4. Campers are kept busy, happy, and learning from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day (with complimentary early drop-off beginning at 7:30 a.m. and an extended day available).

Camps include:



Cooking Around the World

Welcome to 3D Printing

Artist Adventure

Page to Stage and more*

