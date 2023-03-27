Experience space like never before during this new planetarium show

In case you missed it, the James Webb Space Telescope (read: the most powerful telescope ever built) released its first images in July 2022, astounding astronomers with unprecedented views of distant galaxies, nebulae, and exoplanets.

Now, Soda Citizens can experience the wonder of this innovation firsthand during the South Carolina State Museum’s new planetarium show, “James Webb Space Telescope: The Story Unfolds,” which showcases images taken from the Webb telescope projected in 4k on the museum’s 55-ft. planetarium dome.

Fun fact: The State Museum is one of only two institutions offering this new show (outside of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center). *

