Experience space like never before during this new planetarium show

March 27, 2023 • 
South Carolina State Museum
Sponsored by
Nebula seen through the James Webb Space Telescope

The Pillars of Creation (seen here as a NIRCam and MIRI Composite Image) is a small region within the Eagle Nebula, located ~6,500 light years away.

Photo courtesy of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

In case you missed it, the James Webb Space Telescope (read: the most powerful telescope ever built) released its first images in July 2022, astounding astronomers with unprecedented views of distant galaxies, nebulae, and exoplanets.

Now, Soda Citizens can experience the wonder of this innovation firsthand during the South Carolina State Museum’s new planetarium show, “James Webb Space Telescope: The Story Unfolds,” which showcases images taken from the Webb telescope projected in 4k on the museum’s 55-ft. planetarium dome.

Fun fact: The State Museum is one of only two institutions offering this new show (outside of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center). *

LEARN MORE AND GET TICKETS

